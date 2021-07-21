Restaurants in Quintana Roo extend their service hours

Businessmen in the industry are also considering requesting a vaccination certificate from clients.

QUINTANA ROO, (July 21, 2021).- Restaurants in Quintana Roo will open one more hour and from today they can operate until twelve midnight, one hour late than previously allowed.

Marcy Bezaleel Pacheco, president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac), said that the request had been made in order to generate more income, and for this, restrictions were agreed such as the request for antigen tests and PCR, or show vaccination certificate.

“There are a series of restrictions in which workers are also being asked to be vaccinated, if they do not want to, they have to undergo a test every five days, in addition to having sufficient ventilation, in order to reduce infections”.

With this, a 35% increase in sales by establishments is expected, and the measure will be supported and monitored by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris).



Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







