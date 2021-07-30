Renowned Yucatecan journalist Enrique Vidal, dies at 81

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 30, 2021).- This Wednesday the 28th, Enrique Vidal Herrera, a businessman, producer, and renowned Yucatecan journalist from the entertainment industry, passed away at the age of 81, as well as a national reference in this area.

An expert in the field of entertainment, where he worked continuously for more than 65 years, he appeared last year in the program ‘So far, so close’, carried out by the Ministry of Culture and Arts of Yucatán (Sedeculta); it is one of this last public appearances.

He was born in Mérida on February 10, 1940. His approach to entertainment began as a student reporter in 1954; later, he was a contributor to the Cinema Reporter of Mexico, and in 1956 he founded the magazine Guía Cinematográfica, the forerunner of the well-known Guide to the Shows of Mexico.

Since 1957, he made his debut as a theatrical entrepreneur and show promoter; in 1968, he performed the first staging of it, and in 1973, he produced the opening film of it.

In 1970, he received the Award for 15 Years of Show Journalism from the Yucatecan Association of Film, Theater, and Television Journalism. In 2005, the Association of Theater Critics and Journalists awarded him the Goddess of Art, for his 50 years as a journalist; The government of Yucatán, through the Sedeculta, awarded him the Medal for Show Journalism in 2008, and in 2014, he obtained the Yucatán Medal, the highest award issued by the Executive.

In 2015, when he completed 60 years of journalistic work, the Association of Theater Critics and Chroniclers gave him the Lady of Victory; a year later, his works were included in Volume 11 of the Cuardenillos of the “José María Pino Suarez” Newspaper Library of the Center for Support for Historical and Literary Research (Caihly).

There is the “Enrique Vidal Herrera” Collection, the result of a life dedicated to cinematographic research and the passion of its author, with 57 records, 63 films, newspapers, books, copies of the Cinematographic Guide, and 317 photographic albums, which they gather first-hand testimonies from key actors and actresses in the history of Mexican cinema.

