Renán Barrera is re-installed as Mayor of Mérida today, Thursday, July 22

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 22, 2021).- This Thursday, July 22, Renán Barrera Concha rejoins his functions as mayor, after the indefinite leave approved by the Cabildo and that allowed him to compete in the last elections, in which he was ratified as municipal president of Mérida for the triennium 2021-2024.
Barrera Concha’s license became effective as of April 8th and this past July 19th, through a letter that he sent to the acting mayor Alejandro Ruz Castro, he notified his reinstatement as First Owner Alderman with the character of Municipal President.
In this way, from the first minute of this day, Thursday, July 22nd, Renán Barrera assumes the position again. The activities this Thursday will include, at the request of the mayor himself in the aforementioned letter, a session of the Cabildo in which the Municipal Secretary will be appointed.
Among the activities, Barrera Concha and Alejandro Ruz will meet briefly to deliver and receive the position, which the latter held on an interim basis from April 8th until today.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
