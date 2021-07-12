Remodeling works of the Progreso boardwalk continue

Progreso, Yucatán, (July 12, 2021).- The Progreso boardwalk is going through a period of change with the remodeling work that will improve the port as a modern tourist destination. In addition, various businesses located in this same place have started with renovation works or plans.

In the area, in recent months, various businesses have had to stop operations due to the lack of customers; however, they have used the time to improve them or change their twists, hoping to recoup the investment when the pandemic finally comes to an end.

Faced with this situation, some owners have even put the spaces up for sale, such as the “Pelícanos” restaurant; in other cases, the owners look for modifications and attractions that could attract customers at the end contingency.

Regarding public works, progress has been evident and it is expected that the works can be completed in the following weeks, after a closure of more than 4 months, since the Easter holiday.

The Progreso Tourism Directorate reported that the investment has favored the arrival of visitors, especially because in other beach destinations, such as those of Quintana Roo, violence drives away tourists, who seek quieter places such as the beaches of Chelem, Chicxulub, Chuburná, and Progreso.

