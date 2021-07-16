Remittances from Yucatecan migrants keep coming in despite the pandemic

Merida Yucatan; July 15, 2021 (ACOM) .- The flow of remittances from the United States to Yucatecan families remained constant and at the end of the first semester, the figures could increase by 8% compared to last year, representing an increase of six million dollars.
And it is that according to information from the Bank of Mexico, so far this year the sending of green bills to Mexican families has risen and this year could reach 50 billion US dollars.
In this sense, Yucatán had a sustained growth in the flow of foreign currency, since in the first semester it reported the arrival of 66 million dollars, 7% more than in 2020.
Yucatán, in 2020 registered a reception of 243.7 million dollars (about 4 thousand 974 million pesos at the current exchange rate), 22 million dollars more than in 2019, when it captured 221.5. For the rest of 2021, it is estimated that they will exceed 250 million dollars (about 5 billion pesos, at the current exchange rate).
The Bank of Mexico indicates that the remittances sent by Yucatecans have been maintained for five years and that 2018 represented the year with the highest shipments when 205 million dollars were reached, 16 percent more than in 2017.
According to the Institute for the Development of Mayan Culture (Indemaya), there are about 190,000 Yucatecans in the United States, a figure that has increased gradually in the last ten years.
The institute itself has reported that the communities that receive these benefits are municipalities in the south of the state, towns in the center (previously henequen zone), and to a lesser extent the eastern part of the state.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Learn how the Gamma variant of Covid that predominates in Yucatan can affect you
The Gamma variant is twice as.
-
In Yucatán, 80% of those who died from Covid in the first 2 weeks of July were not vaccinated
With vaccination the fatality rate has.
-
Bus crushes cyclist’s skull in Playa del Carmen
Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, (July.
-
Quintana Roo contradicts AMLO: Students will go back to classes until the traffic light is green
QUINTANA ROO, (July 16, 2021).- The governor.
-
20-year-old worker dies after falling from a 15-meter-high roof
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (July 16, 2021).- A young worker only 20.
-
Gang of truck thieves captured in Yucatan
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (July 16, 2021).- In Yucatán, five.
-
Cruises ships will explore 4 new routes in Mexico
National destinations such as Los Cabos,.
-
The Economist compares AMLO’s rhetoric with the circumlocution of comic actor Cantinflas
The Economist is an international weekly.
-
Mexico registers 12,821 new infections in 24 hours
Death toll adds up to 235,740,.
-
US President Joe Biden says Cuba is a ‘failed state’
(CNN) President Joe Biden said on.
Leave a Comment