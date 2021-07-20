Rains cause floods and the formation of a “waterfall” in Tekax, Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- Although it rained lightly in most of Yucatán this Monday 19th, in Tekax the storms were so strong that the main streets of the municipality were flooded and a waterfall formed that affected the houses, according to reports on social networks.

It must be remembered that this is not the first time that this phenomenon has happened, which the residents of Tekax know as ‘Bomborota’, which is the fall of water from the hill of that municipality, which usually happens when it rains heavily in that region.

As the streets are steep, the water simulates a waterfall that comes from above, which can be seen in the video of the user Regina Pérez, a resident of Tekax, who shared on Facebook the moment when the streets become rivers where the water flows furiously.

It should be noted that the ‘bomborota’ not only flooded streets but also houses, so the population remains alert for more rains in these coming days.

It should be noted that more rains are forecast in the State due to the proximity of tropical wave 14, which would cause more floodings in the area. Take precautions.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







