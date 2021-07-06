Rains are expected in Yucatán for this Tuesday, July 6th

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 06, 2021).- This Tuesday, July 6, the weather in Yucatán will be hot in the morning, with heavy rains in the afternoon due to the influence of an extended trough from tropical storm Elsa.
This tropical storm is not a threat to the Peninsula as it is heading to the southeastern coast of the United States and is currently located 670 kilometers northeast of Tizimín.
The phenomenon moves at a speed of 22 kilometers per hour (km / h) with winds of 85 km / h and gusts of 100 km / h.
Due to its remote location and forecast trajectory, it does not represent a risk for Yucatan for the moment.
After leaving Cuba at the end of the afternoon this Monday and entering the Straits of Florida, Storm Elsa will pass near the Florida keys this Tuesday.
For this Tuesday, tropical storm Elsa is expected to pass over the eastern portion of the Gulf of Mexico in the direction of Florida, without affecting the Mexican territory.
Rains this Tuesday
However, the high moisture content that it leaves on its way, in combination with daytime warming and the establishment of a trough over the Yucatan Peninsula, will cause an increase in clouds with potential for showers and strong punctual storms in the east and southwest of Yucatan.
There will be a prevailing southeast wind from 15 to 30 km / h and gusts greater than 45 km / h in coastal areas.
Temperatures will be hot to very hot in the day and warm at night.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
