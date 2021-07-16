Quintana Roo contradicts AMLO: Students will go back to classes until the traffic light is green

QUINTANA ROO, (July 16, 2021).- The governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín González, claimed to be unaware of the agreement that the federal government established with the SEP for the return to classes in all the states of the Republic on August 30, and insisted on waiting for the epidemiological traffic light to turn green.

Therefore, he argued that the girls, boys, adolescents, and college students will return to the classrooms until there are conditions or at least yellow traffic light, but only to support the students who need it most, through the Community Learning Centers (CCA).

“I am not aware of any agreement, in fact the state secretary of educattion (Ana Isabel Vásquez Jiménez) is still in Mexico, in the Ministry of Education in a meeting, we will have to wait, but I do not know anything about such agreement. In the state we have made requirements that are fundamental to be able to go back to school. We don’t know how how the situation with the pandemic is going to be by that time. “ Governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín González

During his morning conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador insisted that the 2021-2022 school year will begin in person on August 30 in all states of the Mexican Republic, as he assured that there are already conditions to do so.

“Classes restart at the end of August throughout the country. We are not going to have infection problems by then that could put children, young people, teachers, educational personnel at risk, because it has been proven that the pandemic affects older people more ”. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Therefore, he asked parents and teachers to get prepared for the return to the classrooms on August 30th.

However, he added that online classes may remain as an option for those who do not want to return to face-to-face classes.

“It is one thing to say: We are going to open the schools, and another thing is: We are going to force the opening of schools. No, nothing must be done by force, things must be done by conviction. It is not just the delay in academics, it is that we need already”. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

First you have to control the pandemic: Carlos Joaquín

For his part, Carlos Joaquín González assured that at this time the most important requirement for the restart of face-to-face classes is that there is a control of the pandemic and the number of infections.

“ We have not specified dates, we have regulated the requirements to return. I say that we need to have the federal and state traffic lights yellow to be able to carry out the process of restarting activities. We have to start with recovering students who have lost communication with education institutions. Governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín González

Source: Sipse

