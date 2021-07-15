Quintana Roo commemorates the Day of Awareness for Sharks

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (July 15, 2021).- The government of Quintana Roo institutionalizes the ‘First State Shark Week’ within the framework of Shark Month, given that July 14, is the Day of Awareness for Sharks, the most threatened group of vertebrates in the world, having species that they have lost about 90 percent of their world populations due to overfishing.

The secretary of Ecology and Environment (Sema) of the state, Efraín Villanueva Arcos, reported that the State Shark Week and Shark Month is an annual event carried out by the organization Saving Our Sharks AC in conjunction with organized civil society, the scientific community, diving and the community of Quintana Roo, and in 2021 the government of Quintana Roo joins to promote the protection of sharks.

Graciela Saldaña Fraire, Undersecretary of Environmental Policy at Sema, explained that State Shark Week, which runs from July 14 to 23, contains events aimed at different segments of the population that will be available online at Facebook.com and cgc.qroo.gob.mx

There will be recreational, educational, and scientific content activities to inform the population of the Mexican Caribbean, Mexico, and the world, about the advances in the study of sharks and the conservation strategies that exist and promote conservation and good practices at the domestic level, community and business.

On Wednesday, July 14th at 11 am Dr. Mauricio Hoyos gave the virtual conference “Research as a tool for the conservation of sharks in Mexico and Latin America”, on July 21 at 7:30 pm Jorge Loria, Ramón Magaña, and David Martínez will hold a virtual coexistence with experts in diving with bull shark Close up to Diving with a bull shark in Playa del Carmen .

On Friday, July 23 at 10 am, the La Bambalina Theater Group in coordination with the Puerto Morelos City Council and Sema present the play Storytelling: The sun and the sunset.

