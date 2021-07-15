Progreso receives the “Blue Flag” certification for second consecutive year

Progreso, Yucatán, (July 15, 2021) .- For the second consecutive year, the beach of Progreso in Yucatán received the international certification “Blue Flag” corresponding to the 2020-2021 season, granted by the Foundation for Education Environmental, which maintains its relevance as a Yucatecan tourist destination in the eyes of the world, which will translate into greater tourism promotion that will promote the attraction of projects and investments that will help boost the economy of Yucatan and the inhabitants of this coastal town.

Accompanied by Progreso Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi, Governor Mauricio Vila raised the “Blue Flag” flag on the International Boardwalk, as a distinctive mark of the certification of these beaches and with which tourists will be able to identify the distinction.

Within the framework of the ceremony, the executive director of the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), Joaquín Arturo Díaz Ríos, presented the Traditional Malecón and the International of Puerto Progreso with the badges corresponding to this season for having sustainable, avant-garde, and friendly to society and the environment, which comply with 4 pillars: water quality, environmental information, and education, safety and services, and environmental management and management.

Vila Dosal received the one for the Traditional Malecón, while Zacarías Curi was awarded the one corresponding to the International Malecón, both for complying with the sustainability parameters to access this certification.

Photo: (Yucatán al instante)

In this regard, the Governor pointed out that this distinctive reiterates that the water and sand on the beach of the port of Progreso have all the hygiene conditions, in accordance with the guidelines of the FEE, an organization that has certified 4,800 beaches in 50 countries of the world, which provides certainty and tranquility to progressives and tourists.

With this certification, Progreso joins a network of beaches that are promoted by international tour operators and by the FEE media, which will provide greater exposure and tourism promotion to the state. In the country, there are 90 beaches, marinas, and boats from 9 states that have this recognition.

It should be noted that the port of Progreso received this distinction for the first time in September 2020, which marked its integration into a network of beaches that are promoted by international tour operators and by the FEE media, resulting in greater exposure and tourism promotion to Yucatan.

The event was attended by the head of the Tourism Development Secretariat (Sefotur), Michelle Fridman, and the president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), Fernando Ponce Díaz, the director of the Institute for the Construction and Conservation of Public Works in Yucatán (INCCOPY), Virgilio Crespo Méndez; Rear Admiral Sergio Reyes Rodríguez, Chief of the General Staff of the Ninth Naval Zone; the representative of the Mexican Chamber of Construction (CMIC), Carlos Castellanos Peraza; as well as the heads of the Sustainable Development Secretariat (SDS), Sayda Rodríguez Gómez; and of Fisheries and Sustainable Aquaculture of Yucatán (Sepasy), Rafael Combaluzier Medina.







