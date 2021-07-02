Progreso beaches will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays

MÉRIDA, Yuc., (July 2, 2021).- The Government of the State of Yucatán announced this Thursday, July 1st, that due to the increase in positive cases of Covid 19 in Yucatán, the beaches to the traditional and international boardwalks of Progreso will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

In order to protect the health of the Yucatecans, and to avoid contagion in crowds, on Saturdays and Sundays the traditional and international boardwalks of Progreso will be closed to traffic and its beaches will not be accessible. The restaurants that operate there will be able to offer their services, at the times and with the capacity already established. The beaches of the rest of the Yucatan coast will remain open.

It is also reported that the protocols for the use of recreational and sports boats are maintained in terms of the allowed capacity: 8 people for boats under 40 feet and 10 people for boats over 40 feet. The boats will not be able to anchor on the coasts of the owner’s home: they have to leave and return to a marina. Jet skis can be anchored and spend the night in front of the owner’s home.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments