Progreso beaches will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays

MÉRIDA, Yuc., (July 2, 2021).- The Government of the State of Yucatán announced this Thursday, July 1st, that due to the increase in positive cases of Covid 19 in Yucatán, the beaches to the traditional and international boardwalks of Progreso will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
In order to protect the health of the Yucatecans, and to avoid contagion in crowds, on Saturdays and Sundays the traditional and international boardwalks of Progreso will be closed to traffic and its beaches will not be accessible. The restaurants that operate there will be able to offer their services, at the times and with the capacity already established. The beaches of the rest of the Yucatan coast will remain open.
It is also reported that the protocols for the use of recreational and sports boats are maintained in terms of the allowed capacity: 8 people for boats under 40 feet and 10 people for boats over 40 feet. The boats will not be able to anchor on the coasts of the owner’s home: they have to leave and return to a marina. Jet skis can be anchored and spend the night in front of the owner’s home.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Senior citizens have suffered from discrimination during the pandemic in Playa del Carmen
Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo., (July.
-
The sleepers for the Maya Train will be manufactured in Umán, Yucatán
Umán, Yucatán, (July 02, 2021).- In.
-
Tropical storm “Elsa” becomes a category 1 hurricane
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 02, 2021).- With.
-
Citizens denounce massive poisoning of domestic animals in Mérida
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 02, 2021).- Neighbors.
-
UNWTO says the Maya Train will triple tourism in southeastern Mexico
MÉXICO, (July 02, 2021).- The representative.
-
Why are so many Expats moving to the Riviera Maya?
The Riviera Maya has become a.
-
Chetumal and Belize prepare to reopen the southeast border of México
Chetumal, QRoo., (July 02, 2021).- Representatives.
-
U.S. Consulate in Merida says farewell to Consul General Courtney Beale
Merida, Yucatan July 1, 2021. The.
-
Mexico and the DEA agree to improve intelligence against organized crime
MEXICO, (July 02, 2021).- Authorities from.
-
Yucatán Government requests to join the World Tourism Organization
YUCATÁN, (July 02, 2021).- The State.
Leave a Comment