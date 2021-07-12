PROFECO suspends AT&T in ten cities across Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico — The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) has reported the suspension of the commercialization of mobile phone services in the postpaid scheme of the AT&T company in ten cities of the country.

The consumer protection agency says the suspension came after they found irregularities in contracts.

Profeco explained that the measure was the result of visits to the company’s service centers where it detected that the postpaid contract differs from the adhesion document registered with the Attorney General’s Office with an addition to the cover of the contract with which it intends to include the customers’ consent to an annual charge for deferred equipment.

“The placement of the Marketing Suspension seals of the mobile telecommunications service offered in the postpaid scheme was taken after Profeco made telecommunication verification visits in customer service centers of the AT&T provider, whose purpose was to verify the contract with which it is marketed in the postpaid mode,” explained Profeco.

Profeco urged consumers who have entered into a contract with AT&T to review the contract that was delivered to them at the time of signing. They say until things are resolved, AT&T is prohibited from marketing in Aguascalientes, Mexico City, Ciudad Juárez, Guadalajara, León, Morelia, Puebla, Querétaro, Tijuana and Veracruz.

