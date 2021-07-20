Prices increase exponentially at Lucas de Galvez and San Benito markets in Mérida

A kilo of pork is $82, and a kilo of shrimp is $120 pesos.
Mérida, Yucatán (July 20th, 2021).— During a tour of the Lucas de Galvez and San Benito markets in downtown Merida, it was observed that the vendors maintain the constant use of masks and a healthy distance from shoppers and among themselves.
However, just as there are spaces where the healthy distance is something that is easily achieved, in other places, there is some crowding due to the narrow aisles and the number of customers that attend these Mercados regularly.
The suppliers are trying to maintain attractive prices so that the markets continue to have the public’s preference, but although there are a few prices that tend to go down, most of them have registered an exponential increase.
The local Tortillerias offer the kilo at $21 – $23, the price usually varies depending on the size of the tortilla, the cheapest ones are usually smaller (tortilla taquera).
Pork is sold between $82 and $86 pesos per kilo, beef is around $140 and a kilo of chicken is $45.
As for fish and seafood, a kilo of grouper is $140 pesos, the cheapest species is Chachi, which costs $50 a kilo, White Fish fillet is $140 a kilo and normal fish is $120, octopus is $180 a kilo, and shrimp, depending on size, is between $120 and $140 a kilo.
Talking about vegetables, white onion is on average $15 per kilo, salad tomato also varies from one stand to another, the quality and size make the difference, there are points where it sells for $18 and others where it reaches $23 pesos per kilo.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Rains cause floods and the formation of a “waterfall” in Tekax, Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- Although.
-
The ABC to invest in real estate in Mexico
Have you ever wondered what it.
-
Yucatecan girl will represent Mexico in Mini Miss Universe edition 2021 in Colombia
The beauty, talent and intelligence of.
-
HIV / AIDS continues with high numbers in the Yucatan Peninsula
Dr. Ligia Vera once again calls.
-
Yucatán registers more cases of the COVID Gamma variant
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- Of.
-
Lack of planning delays reopening of Mérida’s controversial Paso Deprimido
Mérida, Yucatán.- The lack of planning.
-
“Made in Yucatán” is preparing a strategy to market its products internationally
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- The.
-
Shipment with 135,300 vaccines against Covid-19 arrives in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- The.
-
Senior citizen found dead inside his home in Tizimín, Yucatán
Tizimín, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- An.
-
Citizens report ‘Socavón’ (sinkhole) in northern Mérida’s Montebello subdivision
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- Residents.
Leave a Comment