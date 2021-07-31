Police operation in Cancun beaches leaves several detainees including children

Cancun, QuintanaRoo, (July 31, 2021).- Seven people, including women with children, were arrested in an operation carried out by state and federal authorities on the beaches of Cancun. A firearm and illegal substances were also seized at the site.
Around one in the afternoon, the investigative police of the prosecution carried out an operation in Delfines beach where they secured a property dedicated to the illegal sale of beers, rental of umbrellas and lounge chairs.
The authorities managed to arrest at least seven people in possession of illegal substances and a firearm.
Among the detainees, there are women with minors, who are supposedly used to go unnoticed by the authorities while they carry out illegal activities on the beaches.
The operation was carried out by the Ministerial Police, supported by the state police, members of the Mexican Army, as well as the Navy. They also had the presence of the National Institute of Migration.
It is worth mentioning that during the time that the diligence was delayed, a Mexican Navy interceptor vessel was also on patrol in front of Delfines Beach, in case any suspects tried to escape on a boat or water bike.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
