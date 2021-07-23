Police officer killed by alleged criminals in Mérida, Yucatan

MÉRIDA, Yucatan. – A Yucatán state police officer died after being wounded by gunshots in a confrontation with alleged criminals. The victim was agent Raúl Adrián CA, whom his colleagues nicknamed “Lapiz”.

The first version said that a couple, aboard a car, arrived at a supermarket located on the Mérida-Motul highway, near the entrance to the Gran San Pedro Cholul subdivision, and committed an armed robbery.

The employees of the place would have set off the alarms and a State Police officer arrived on site on the 2268 motorcycle. The uniformed officer would have managed to catch the alleged criminals after a confrontation. However, around 11 a.m. the version of the supermarket robbery was ruled out.

They would have wounded him with their own weapon

Another version indicates that the agents were making their rounds when two vehicles paired up with them, disarmed the officer and injured him with his own weapon.

However, a third version of the facts points out that the agent stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle, the subjects got out of the car, took the weapon from him, and shot him several times.

The injured agent was transferred to the T-1 Hospital of the IMSS; however, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the clinic.

An operation has been deployed in the area that included senior commanders such as the Secretary of Public Security, Commander Luis Felipe Saidén Ojeda, and the director of the State Investigation Police, Carlos Eduardo Flores Moo, however, they have not been able to locate the alleged criminals.

Around 10 in the morning, the vehicle in which the criminals allegedly fled was found. It is a red Toyota Yaris with Yucatan license plates number YWA-690-B. the compact car was found parked next to the Mérida-Motul highway bridge, at the junction to Chixcxulub Pueblo.

The car in which the criminals who caused the death of a police officer were allegedly traveling.

At different points in the city of Merida, the State Police has installed checkpoints to try to locate the criminals responsible for this act.

