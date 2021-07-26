People in Merida protest against the use of masks and vaccination

Mérida, Yucatán.- While the cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) continue adding up every day in Yucatan, some people consider it as a violation of their rights that the application of the vaccine against the virus is almost mandatory by the authorities, besides, they made it clear that they oppose the use of masks and other measures that have been implemented to avoid more contagions.
About 50 people gathered at the Monumento a la Patria in the Historic Center of Merida, where they demonstrated with banners, presumably to inform people of their civil rights.
This demonstration is part of the World Wide Rally for Freedom movement, in which people from different countries express their views on the ways in which governments are seeking to reduce coronavirus infections.
The attendees indicated that they put freedom of expression first and seek to express their opinions on the issue of the coronavirus, but above all, on the decisions taken by local governments.
“Did you know that masks do not stop the virus?”, the attendees wrote on placards, so they refuse to wear a mask as instructed by health authorities.
Likewise, people believe and share that masks hinder the passage of oxygen to the body, thus weakening the immune system.
They also reported that people should not be vaccinated, as they claim that the vaccination is related to the use of 5G antennas for facial recognition and massive control.
Those who attended this demonstration in Merida, join the conspiracy theories that indicate that the virus was imposed on humanity, especially planted by the most powerful countries in the world, such as China, the United States, or Russia, they claim that this is part of a bacteriological war.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
