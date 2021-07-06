People between 18 and 29 years old can now register to be vaccinated against coronavirus

The registry is open to all persons over 18 years of age in the country
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 06, 2021).- Officially, the federal government announced that the registration process for vaccination against the Covid-19 coronavirus was opened to people between 18 and 29 years of age.
In this way, registration is open for all persons over 18 in the country, which can be done at mivacuna.salud.gob.mx
It was highlighted that only people 18 years of age and older can access the registry, so young people who reach the age of majority at the end of the year will not be able to be vaccinated in this recently opened vaccination campaign.
During the morning at the National Palace, the undersecretary of health Hugo López-Gatell indicated that the vaccination certificate is ready for people who wish to have an official document on their vaccination scheme, which can be obtained on the cvcovid site . health.gob.mx .
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
