Party with more than 300 people in a house in Chicxulub Puerto is shut down

Chicxulub, Yucatán, (July 12, 2021).- State Government personnel suspended the party, withdrew the guests, and placed closing stamps, so whoever is responsible for the event could be fined up to 180,000 pesos.

In Chicxulub, as well as in the international Malecón de Progreso, state government inspectors removed chairs and tables that were placed by restaurant managers to offer their services, since such action is prohibited.

Photo: (La Razón)

During a surveillance operation, State Government personnel closed down a party that was held on the Chicxulub Puerto beach with the presence of more than 300 people, mainly young people. This event was failing to comply with the protocols and sanitary measures in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic, so the owner of the place could be entitled to a fine of up to 180,000 pesos (9,000 dollars approx).

Agents of the State Health Secretariats (SSY), General Government (SGG), and Public Security (SSP), as well as the State Coordination of Civil Protection (Procivy) went to a house located at kilometer 10.5 of the coastal road where they corroborated the agglomeration of more than 300 people and the failure to comply with the corresponding sanitary measures, for which they proceeded to place the closure stamps.

Photo: (Por Esto)

In the house located at the entrance to “El Cabo” of this Progreso community, which is registered in the Progreso public registry under the name of Bertha Daniela Aguiar Pérez de Mimenza, and as reported, was rented to José Enrique Cámara Cámara, responsible and organizer of the event, who was notified that, due to the irregularities, he will have to pay a fine of up to 180,000 pesos.

In addition, state government personnel removed plastic chairs and tables that were placed by restaurateurs on the beach of Chicxulub Puerto, next to the pier in this town, and at one end of the Malecón Internacional de Progreso, in order to offer their services, which is prohibited in those areas at the moment due to the rebound in the number of coronavirus cases statewide.

Photo: (Sol Yucatán)

The state government inspectors urged those in charge of these establishments to remove the plastic furniture placed in those areas since these actions do not comply with the sanitary protocols corresponding to this stage of the pandemic.

The implemented actions are intended to safeguard the health of the Yucatecans in accordance with the Safe Economic Reactivation Agreement. And the people who attended this event were not complying with the sanitary measures issued by federal and state authorities.

Photo: (Yucatán Ahora)

Also, the state government reiterates that they will keep monitoring that all businesses and establishments that are authorized to operate within the Safe Economic Reactivation Agreement comply with all sanitary provisions, so it will continue to be firm and apply zero tolerance for those who attempt against the health of the Yucatecans.

Photo: (Yucatán ahora)

