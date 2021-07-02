Parents of children with cancer protest in Cancun

CANCÚN, MX.- Relatives of children with cancer carried out a protest in Cancun.
“The shortage is real”, they pointed out through a demonstration held this afternoon at the Ceviche roundabout in light of the shortage of oncological drugs for children with cancer in the state of Quintana Roo.
With banners in hand and under the slogan “We request the action of the President, cancer does not wait,” the relatives and members of civil organizations of children with cancer joined this protest in demand for medicines.
This also occurs as a result of the statements of the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell, who considered the demands of cancer patients as a coup movement against the government of the 4T.
“This is real, the lack of medicines is real if until today in Cancun there had not been a march, it is because we had not wanted to carry it out, Some of the children have had the medicines but not because of the government, but thanks to the associations. ”Said Joselyn Vega, from Aytana Foundation.
She added that in Quintana Roo there is a registry of 160 children who suffer from cancer and who do not have drugs from the government and added that for every child with cancer, there are at least five adults who also suffer from this disease and who are also without receiving treatment. .
“Cancer does not wait”, “We are not 20, we are more” were part of a group of protesters nationwide that want to draw the attention of the authorities and the public.
Source: The Riviera Maya TImes
