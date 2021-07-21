Pandemic has not stopped Yucatan exports

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 21, 2021).- Yucatán broke a record in its exports; the state generated from January to March 260 million US dollars last year, while international markets were affected by the Covid pandemic, which represents the best period of the last 15 months, revealed the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

From January to March, the entity generated 260 million 921 thousand dollars in exports. Photo: (Sipse)

The final quarter of 2020 was also pretty good, with 259 million US dollars, for foreign sales.

Monthly growth

For the same quarter, but in 2020, the spill was for 252 million US dollars, it should be noted that in that period there were still no cases of coronavirus in Yucatan, although international markets had already compressed in March of that year.

Products that are consumed locally were in high demand in the international market.

Photo: (social networks)

For the second quarter of last year, which were the most critical months due to the closure of the world economy, the figure went down to 123 million US dollars.

For July, August and September, things began to improve, with a spill of 223 US dollars, and for the end of October, November and December of last year the report was 259 million US dollars.

The Habanero is also exported. Photo: (Sipse)

Undoubtedly, the export sector is a great driver of the economic reactivation of Yucatan, and it will surely have better numbers at the end of this first half of the year.

