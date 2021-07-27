Over 300 tourists arrive at the beaches of Progreso with the first cruise ship of the year

Mérida, Yucatán.- This Monday, July 26th, merchants and service providers on the Progreso boardwalk saw an improvement in their economy after the arrival of more than 300 people from the Carnival Breeze cruise ship.
Julio Torres, a tourist service provider, informed that not all the passengers of the cruise ship went to the beach, but approximately between 300 and 400 people.
The merchant pointed out that the arrival of the cruise ship means a step in the economic reactivation, for which he celebrated together with his companions of the boardwalk, the arrival of the ship to the port.
He stated that they will follow all the pertinent indications to achieve the arrival of more cruise ships to Progreso without the proliferation of coronavirus infections.
On the other hand, the cruise ship passengers who decided to stay at the Malecon on Monday, enjoyed a sunny afternoon, with intense heat, making use of palapas, dining places on the beach, lounge chairs, and other services at the seashore.
