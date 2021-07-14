One dead and over a hundred reported missing during demonstrations in Cuba

(Reuters) One man has died in Cuba and more than 140 have been arrested or reported as missing during rare demonstrations against its Communist government.
Diubis Laurencio Tejeda, 36, died in a suburb of Havana on Monday during a clash between protesters and police.
Cuba’s interior ministry did not say what the cause of death was but alleged he was part of a group that attacked a government facility.
However, witnesses said security forces had attacked the protesters.
‘The Communists have lost control’
State media said Tejeda had been involved in “disturbances” in the La Güinera neighborhood of Havana on Monday, where a group allegedly attacked a government facility.
It reported that several others had been injured, including members of the security forces.
In a statement on Tuesday, the interior ministry accused demonstrators of vandalism, setting fires, and attacking police and civilians.
But witnesses have said the security forces attacked peaceful protesters who joined a spontaneous demonstration in the neighborhood.
Waldo Herrera, who lives in the area, told Reuters news agency officers had drawn their guns and started shooting at the demonstrators.
“I think the Communists have lost control, they won’t have a solution to this situation,” he said.
Source: Reuters
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatecan painter Manuel Lizama Salazar dies at 90
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 14, 2021).- The.
-
Morena will elect its candidate in 2024 with a survey, said its national leader Mario Delgado
MEXICO CITY, (July 14, 2021).- After.
-
Cuban residents in Mérida hold a three-day protest against the crisis in their homeland
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 14, 2021).- After.
-
First ‘Welfare Gas Stations’ would be installed in the Yucatán Península
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 14, 2021). –.
-
5-year-old boy dies after boat sinks off the coast of Isla Mujeres
Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, (July 14,.
-
Foreign resident found dead inside his home in Chelem, Yucatán
YUCATÁN, (JULY 14, 2021).- A foreign.
-
On Tuesday, July 13th, SSY reports 20 deaths from Covid; highest record so far this year
Coronavirus cases of July 13, 2021:.
-
Senior citizen showing Covid symptoms is treated by paramedics in downtown Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 14, 2021).- Paramedics.
-
Investment possibilities open for Mahahual, Quintana Roo
The community of Mahahual, Quintana Roo,.
-
Mexico registers biggest jump in number of Covid cases since February
On Tuesday, July 13th, Mexico reported.
Leave a Comment