On Tuesday, July 13th, SSY reports 20 deaths from Covid; highest record so far this year

Coronavirus cases of July 13, 2021: 314 hospitalized and 255 infections

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 14, 2021).- The number of deaths from Covid-19 continued to increase in this new wave that hits Yucatán, as 20 Covid related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

In its daily report, the Ministry of Health said that 314 patients were admitted in public hospitals, and 255 new infections of Covid-19 were officially recorded in Yucatán.

The 20 deceased is the highest number so far this year and in the last 10 months.

In total, there are already 50,739 infections since the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the state, on March 13th, 2020.

There are also 43,548 recovered patients and 4,745 deceased.

This is the medical report for this Tuesday, July 13th:

As has been pointed out, in the economic reopening the most important data are hospital occupancy and daily admissions. Tuesday 13th, we have 314 patients in public hospitals.

43,548 patients have already recovered: they do not present symptoms and cannot be contagious. This figure represents 85% of the total registered infections, which is 50,739.

Photo: (Yucatán ahora)

Today 255 new infections of Coronavirus were detected.

73 in Mérida,

28 in Kanasín,

19 in Hunucmá,

15 in Ticul,

12 in Valladolid,

10 in Maxcanú,

9 in Motul and in Umán,

8 in Acanceh and Progreso,

7 in Izamal, Tixkokob and Tizimín,

5 in Buctzotz,

and 5 foreigners;

4 in Muna and in Oxkutzcab,

3 in Halachado,

2 in Conkal and Kinchil,

and 1 in Chankom, Chapab, Cuncunul, Dzilam de Bravo, Dzilam González, Espita, Kopomá, Samahil, Seyé, Suma, Teabo, Tekax, Tekom, Telchac Puerto, Temozón, Tixpéual, Uayma and Yaxcabá.

Of the 50,739 positive cases, 441 are from another country or state.

Specifically, in Mérida, 31,226 people have been diagnosed with Coronavirus (accumulated cases as of July 12), living in:

8,703 in the North zone

8,023 in the East zone

2,910 in the Downtown area

4,361 in the South zone

7,229 in the Poniente area

Photo: (Yucatán ahora)

Unfortunately, in this medical report, 20 deaths have been registered:

1.- 53-year-old male from Felipe Carrillo Puerto, Quintana Roo No comorbidities

2.- 38-year-old male from Mérida Without comorbidities

3.- Male 34 years of Conkal Obesity

4.- 46-year-old female from Mérida HAS / DM / Obesity

5.- 46-year-old female from Mérida HAS / DM

6.- Male 70 years of Mérida Smoking / SAH / DM

7.- 43-year-old female from Mérida Immunosuppression / SAH

8.- 63-year-old male from Maxcanú DM / HAS

9.- Male 46 years of Merida Obesity

10.- 59-year-old female from Felipe Carrillo Puerto, Quintana Roo HAS

11.- 60-year-old male from Yaxcabá DM

12.- 52-year-old female from Mérida Without comorbidities

13.- 54-year-old female from Mérida DM / HAS

14.- Male 46 years of Merida Obesity

15.- Male 45 years of breast DM / Obesity

16.- 44-year-old female from Temozón Without comorbidities

17.- 41-year-old female from Mérida DM / Obesity

18.- 50-year-old female from Chumayel DM / HAS / Obesity

19.- 67-year-old female from Mérida Without comorbidities

20.- 88-year-old female from Ticul DM / HAS / Obesity

Acronyms: SYSTEMIC ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION (SAH), DIABETES MELLITUS (DM), and CHRONIC KIDNEY FAILURE (CRF).

In total, there are 4,745 people who died from the Coronavirus.

Of the active cases, 2,132 are stable, isolated, monitored by SSY medical personnel; have mild symptoms.

As already mentioned, 314 of the positive cases are in public hospitals and in total isolation. There are other patients awaiting diagnosis.

The age range of the cases is from 1 month to 107 years.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







