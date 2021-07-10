Old wooden house collapses in Progreso, Yucatan

Progreso, Yucatán, (July 10, 2021).- On the afternoon of this Friday, July 9th, the collapse of an old wooden house was recorded. The house was located on the corner of Calle 27 with 86, in the center of the port of Progreso.
No injuries are reported since the family that lives there was in the back of the house at the moment of the incident.
Two elderly people lived in that house.
Municipal police arrived at the scene to take note of the incident and an ambulance was sent over too.
Fortunately, there were no injured people.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
