Obesity becomes the third risk factor for mortality from Covid-19 in Yucatan

In Yucatán, obesity has become the third risk factor for mortality from Covid-19 with more than a thousand registered deaths, from March 2020 to date, reported the federal Ministry of Health.

Likewise, just over 80 percent of the Yucatecans who died from the pandemic had at least one comorbidity or risk factor that caused the complication of their condition, and therefore, their death.

At the national and state level, the risk conditions of about 80 percent of the victims of Covid-19 were the three pandemics that have prevailed for years: hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, in the respective order.

Currently, half of the deceased suffered from this pathology, while four out of 10 had diabetes, and one in five suffered from obesity.

There are 43 chronic degenerative alterations and/or risk conditions that caused the death of people infected by the deadly infectious disease of rapid spread.

The riskiest conditions are diseases related to fatal cases of people infected by the new coronavirus.

The first five conditions with the highest risk, or diseases related to fatal cases of people infected by the new coronavirus, had a similar proportion with respect to the national statistics.

Also, so far, in the State, of every 100 people who tested positive for this deadly infectious disease of rapid spread, only nine have died.

In the state, the three main causes of death from the new coronavirus are hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, diseases that affect the vast majority of the Yucatecan population, and most of the deceased are senescent with some associated comorbidity.

Yucatán is above the national average, mainly in hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, coupled with chronic kidney failure, among other conditions, infected people are at greater risk of developing the severe form of Covid-19, through pneumonia.

At least in the State, arterial hypertension is the main comorbidity associated with deaths from Covid-19, since the problem skewed the lives of half of the victims of the pandemic.

In second place is diabetes mellitus, affecting two out of every five deceased, followed by obesity, with two out of 10.

Today, heart and kidney diseases, along with smoking and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), become the second group of factors with the highest risk of mortality from Covid-19 in Yucatán.

Of the total deaths caused by the pandemic registered in Yucatan, the highest prevalence rate is arterial hypertension, with 2,381 cases (51 percent); diabetes with 1,847 (39.6 percent); and obesity with 1,150 (22.5 percent).

Likewise, in the State, in the second group is chronic renal failure, with 435 deceased persons, 9.31 percent; 272 deceased with heart disease, 5.82 percent, and 203 with COPD, 4.35 percent.

Similarly, 144 deceased had smoking problems, 3.08 percent; 143 with asthma, 3.06 percent, and 131 with immunosuppression, 2.8 percent.

The presence of the 34 remaining pathologies is less than one percent of all cases.

Therefore, 16 had hypothyroidism, 14 people had some type of cancer, 12 and with liver disease, 11 unfortunate cases of liver cirrhosis and rheumatoid arthritis, respectively.

According to the statistics provided, six deceased had liver failure, and five suffered from chronic hepatopathy, dyslipidemia, and Cerebral Vascular Disease (CVD), each.

Likewise, three people had “chronic degenerative diseases”, as well as malnutrition, respectively.

Even, according to the data provided, two of the deceased suffered from leukemia, alcoholism, lupus, vascular dementia, lung disease, and Alzheimer’s, respectively.

The rest of the deceased suffered from the associated autoimmune disease, Chronic Pulmonary Insufficiency, brain tumor, HIV / AIDS, senile dementia, Multiple Congenital Anomaly, erosive esophagitis, venous insufficiency, psoriasis, anemia, nephritis, gastrotomy, osteoarthritis, “psychiatric disease”, muscular dystrophy and pancreatitis.

