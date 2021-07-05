Number of animal abuse cases increases in Cancun

Cancun, Quintana Roo., (July 05, 2021).- Civil associations that are dedicated to the rescue and protection of animals have registered an increase in the number of interventions for violence against these living beings, since this year they have counted 45 actions only in Region 251 of Cancun.

Irving Daniel González Castro, director of operations of the Cuxtal Sanctuary, explained that in this area of ​​the city animal abuse has been more notorious, since from March to December 2020 the total number of rescues added up to 120 dogs in that area.

“It is very worrying, because if a person is capable of attacking an animal, they can also do it with a person, then it is a delicate problem that our laws and government representatives are not paying enough much attention to and the law is very weak, no there is no punishment against animal abusers”, Gonzalez Castro said.

Regarding the Animal Protection Law, in force since 2019, González Castro indicated that there the staff of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) is no properly trained to enforce the rule.

"We are very dissatisfied with this process that should protect the animals in some way. Authorities supposedly initiate the procedure, but we have never seen a favorable result, towards a path of justice, because they do not give the importance necessary to the issue of animal abuse"

They leave a puppy without food for a month

The rescuer explained that the lack of work in Cancun due to the closure of businesses after the start of confinement, caused many people to abandon their pets or to exercise inhumane treatment against them.

“On one occasion we had to go to a property, because they had left a dog without food and feed for almost a month, it was already dying. People leave them behind, with nothing, until they die and that’s it, nothign happens. Imagine the suffering of dying from starvation” .Irving Daniel González Castro

Due to this, they promoted for three days a free sterilization day in Paseos del Mar, located in Region 251 , to promote among the neighbors actions of responsibility with their pets and with those who are on the street, achieving the participation of 491 dogs and cats.

