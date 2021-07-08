Not all Expats are retired baby boomers nowadays, this is rapidly changing…

(Banderas News) Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – As we slowly recover from the challenges of 2020 and 2021, many young families are taking another look at what is most important for them and how they want to live life.

With many having moved to fully remote work positions during lock-downs, the website Upwork.com reports that by the end of 2021 an estimated 26.7% will still be working from home and projects that by 2025, 22% of the workplace will be working in permanently remote office situations.

This change in how many people work and where they can work, combined with skyrocketing home prices in Canada and the USA, effectively pricing many younger professionals out of the real estate market particularly in urban centers, has many younger families starting to look at moving to Mexico as a very viable and attractive option.

Here are just a few reasons why:

Kid-friendly: Puerto Vallarta is a very family-oriented destination with endless fun outdoor activities like fishing, swimming with dolphins in nature, turtle release programs, whale watching, golfing, tennis, horseback riding, and zip-lining and adventure tours.

Second language: It is incredible how quickly children are able to pick up Spanish without the extra effort needed by adults. For most children, by attending school in Puerto Vallarta they will become confidently conversational in less than a year, and fully bilingual in under two years.

Excellent education: There are numerous excellent private schools in Puerto Vallarta offering bilingual education from kindergarten through high school, with options available for almost every budget. There are also great daycares for working parents.

Sunshine and fresh air: Numerous studies have shown that outdoor play is beneficial for the physical, emotional and mental development of children. With over 300 days of sunshine a year and the beaches of Banderas Bay as your playground, Puerto Vallarta is made for playing outside.

