New Televisa-Univision platform announces new exclusive content

    July 6, 2021

    MEXICO CITY, July 6 (Reuters) – Mexico’s Televisa said on Tuesday that it is already producing content that will be used for the launch next year of a new streaming service as part of its content merger with Univision.

    In a call following the company’s second quarter results, Televisa executives also said they were confident that advertising revenue, which was up 32% in the second quarter, would likely grow by low double digits for the full year.

    (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Abraham Gonzalez for Reuters)

    Source: Reuters

