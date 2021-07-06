New Televisa-Univision platform announces exclusive content

Televisa says already producing premium content for launch of Televisa Univision platform
MEXICO CITY, July 6 (Reuters) – Mexico’s Televisa said on Tuesday that it is already producing content that will be used for the launch next year of a new streaming service as part of its content merger with Univision.
In a call following the company’s second quarter results, Televisa executives also said they were confident that advertising revenue, which was up 32% in the second quarter, would likely grow by low double digits for the full year.
(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Abraham Gonzalez for Reuters)
Source: Reuters
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Rosalía’s Cochinita Pibil, with an ancestral touch
The native of Yaxunah, a community.
-
11 Awesome Native Animals You Must See in Mexico
MÉXICO, (July 06, 2021).- From the.
-
Wednesday night movie at Il Caffe: Supernova (2020)
Please note that this week’s movie.
-
Sisal locals reject the “Magic Town” distinction
YUCATÁN, (July 06, 2021).- In the.
-
Hailstorm leaves one dead due to hypothermia in Atizapán de Zaragoza
The unit remained under the bridge.
-
Guns N ‘Roses to perform in Mérida on October 9th
It will be next October 9.
-
8 foods that can get you in a bad mood, (avoid them during confinement)
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 05, 2021).- Be.
-
Two people are arrested in Mérida with 318 kilos of protected octopus
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 05, 2021).- Members.
-
Number of animal abuse cases increases in Cancun
Cancun, Quintana Roo., (July 05, 2021).-.
-
Campeche returns to yellow, business sector disagrees with government decision
Campeche, Camp., (July 05, 2021).- After.
Leave a Comment