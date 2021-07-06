New Televisa-Univision platform announces exclusive content

Televisa says already producing premium content for launch of Televisa Univision platform

MEXICO CITY, July 6 (Reuters) – Mexico’s Televisa said on Tuesday that it is already producing content that will be used for the launch next year of a new streaming service as part of its content merger with Univision.

In a call following the company’s second quarter results, Televisa executives also said they were confident that advertising revenue, which was up 32% in the second quarter, would likely grow by low double digits for the full year.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Abraham Gonzalez for Reuters)

Source: Reuters

