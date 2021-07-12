Neither the pandemic nor floods slow down support for Yucatecan beekeeping

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 12, 2021).- The Queen Bee Production Centers are consolidated to meet the demand of beekeepers, and proof of this is that, since the beginning of this scheme, about eight have been delivered 1,500 copies to boost beekeeping production in the state.
“Despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic and the meteorological phenomena of last year, support for beekeeping has not stopped, since, in the first half of this year, a total of 600 specimens have been distributed in the state”, said Ignacio Vadillo Coral, Director of Exports and Marketing of the Secretariat of Rural Development (Seder).
The state official led the distribution of 210 packages of insects to 12 women and men from the municipalities of Halachado, Kinchil, Cuzamá, Maxcanú, and Chicxulub Pueblo.
Upon receiving her package of 10 queen bees, Manuela Pech Dorantes highlighted that this support will benefit her to improve her 15 hives. “I thank the state government for this help, not only for me, a local beekeeper but for the entire union, which has had its ups and downs as a result of what we have experienced, because of the pandemic and the heavy rains.”
“Hopefully this program will continue because it makes it easier to get the bees, plus only 50 percent is paid by the government. Right now that the economy is difficult, to obtain a copy of these, in another place costs double, it is impossible; therefore, we must take advantage of the government’s help, ” said the native of Cuzamá.
For his part, Jorge Asunción Rubio Quijano, from Chicxulub Pueblo, received six copies in this, his second time as a beneficiary of the program, and highlighted the wide benefits that the Production Centers leave to him and his family, since they help the beekeeper to increase their productivity, as Queen Bees must be changed frequently to strengthen the hives and preserve the good quality of the honey.
Source: Reporteros Hoy
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
