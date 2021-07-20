National Electoral Institute investigates alleged sale of confidential information on the black market

The INE recalled that on May 8, 2020, it filed a complaint with the Special Prosecutor for Electoral Crimes for access and improper use of data associated with the Electoral Register.

MEXICO, July 20, 2021, (MILENIO).- The National Electoral Institute (INE) reported that it is already investigating the alleged leak of the electoral roll that is sold on the black market, and filed a complaint with the Special Prosecutor for Electoral Crimes (FEDE) in May 2020, since then there have been indications of the exposure of the 2018 register.

Through the Twitter account of Alon Gal, co-founder, and chief technology officer of the intelligence firm on cybercrimes Hudson Rock, he warned of the sale of the electoral roll and in the publication “they affirm that the database is from 2021 and contains private information of all Mexican voters” .

Threat actor is selling 91,000,000 personal records of individuals from the Mexican Institute of Elections.



They claim the database is from 2021 and it contains the private information of all Mexican voters.



This is the second time the “INE” suffers a breach. pic.twitter.com/coYEbr2xZs — Alon Gal (Under the Breach) (@UnderTheBreach) July 18, 2021

The INE confirmed that on July 14, the Executive Directorate of the Federal Electoral Registry detected “a forum dedicated to the commercialization of information obtained in an unauthorized manner to sell it on the black market, this means the sale of information allegedly associated with the electoral roll.”

They detailed that from the revealed structure, it can be identified that some data could correspond to the electoral roll, although they detailed that since 2020 they have investigated this issue. and even filed a complaint, so the registry would not be the most recent and updated which was used during this year’s elections.

“In a preliminary way and with the information available at the moment, it is identified that the cut-off of the information would not be in 2021. It could be, instead, a 2018 information cutoff, a case that has been investigated since April 2020″. “The National Electoral Institute filed on Friday, May 8, 2020, before the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Electoral Crimes (Fede), a complaint for events that could constitute crimes for access and improper use of data associated with the Electoral Register. The complaint presented before the Fede represented the beginning of an investigation that will have to reach its final consequences , including, if applicable, the exercise of the criminal actions that take place ”. INE

According to preliminary investigations, and by stating that it is about 91 million personal registrations, it would be the same case that they have been investigating for over a year without any responsibility being determined so far, that is, from the 2018 register and not from 2021, which features 93 million voters.

