Municipal Artisan Fair Tunich 2021 “Hecho a mano” announced, from July 23 to August 1

YUCATÁN, (July 17, 2021).- From July 23 to August 1, the Mérida City Council, through the Directorate of Economic Development and Tourism, will carry out the 20th. edition of the Municipal Crafts Fair Tunich 2021 “Made by Hand”, which will offer a wide range of commemorative events and artisan products.

“I believe that last year’s edition and this one show that artisans and authorities have wanted to look to the future to maintain the tradition and that today it is taking a new step by combining the face-to-face mode with the virtual one, making it more attractive to buyers and visitors ”, expressed the Secretary of Citizen Participation, Julio Sauma Castillo

At a virtual press conference to publicize the details of the event, Sauma Castillo commented that the Mérida City Council continues to work on the vision of promoting and supporting the economic reactivation of the municipality so that families have access to greater opportunities that allow them to raise their quality of life.

For his part, Eduardo Seijo Solís, Director of Economic Development and Tourism, reported that in this edition more than 50 artisans will participate, who will be able to market their products with new buyers and at the same time reinforce contact with their regular customers.

“This will generate an economic spill for the benefit of artisan producers and their families, while for local, national, and foreign tourism it will be an opportune and recreational space that will allow them to get to know and get closer to the traditional Yucatecan handicrafts,” he said.

He added that the face-to-face format will include a museum exhibition on the ground floor of the Palace of the Dzityá community, which presents a visual journey through the historical memory of the previous 19 editions, the testimonies of some participants, the exhibition of works and work tools, among others.

“The objective is to transmit and recognize the great work, values, culture, and traditions of the artisan community of Dzityá,” he explained.

The exhibition will be open to the public from Monday to Sunday from 10 am to 9 pm.

In addition to the above, a tour with free transportation service (buses) will also be offered through the most representative workshops of the community. The starting point will be at Calle 19 with 10 in Dzityá.

The service will be offered every 20 minutes, from Monday to Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:40 p.m., while on Saturday and Sunday it will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. with controlled capacity.

Seijo Solís also indicated that, in parallel to the face-to-face modality, the virtual format will be offered, where a wide variety of products will be offered, as well as all information of each participating exhibitor, which will allow buyers to have direct contact with the artisan community of Mérida.

He commented that among the twists that can be found are those made of stone, wood, textiles, filigree, natural fibers, natural glass products, crafts, and ceramics.

The link to consult the catalogs is www.merida.gob.mx/tunich, which will be activated next Friday 23.

He added that this time the invited city will be Tucson, Arizona, USA, as part of the collaborative actions that the City Council has internationally.

Likewise, the official mentioned that the fair will also seek to promote the restaurant and hotel sectors, as well as the participation of the Mérida City Council Ballet, Los Juglares, Trío Ensueño, Trovanova, and the Marimba Lira de Pichucalco, to name a few.

