More than 600 illegal immigrants detained in the Yucatan Peninsula so far this year

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 27, 2021) .- Just over 600 foreigners, from 32 different nations, who were passing through the Yucatan Peninsula, were detained by immigration authorities during the first five months of the year, a problem that was more notable in Quintana Roo, reported the Ministry of the Interior.

It also revealed that about 40 percent of all undocumented immigrants were returned to their country of origin, in compliance with international treaties.

From January to May, in the Mexican Republic, 75,508 were detained and transferred to the respective immigration stations in the country, to clarify their legal stay in the national territory.

The greatest problem was registered in Chiapas, with 22,691 cases, followed by Tamaulipas, with 11,870 alleged illegal, and to a lesser extent Colima, with three migrants, and Baja California Sur, with 15.

While in the Yucatan Peninsula there were 617 immigrants, of which 429 are from Quintana Roo, 123 from Yucatán, and 65 from Campeche.

Yucatán is among the 15 states with the lowest incidence of “Events by foreigners presented to the immigration authority.”

Of the total cases detected in the region, 557 of those retained are from 18 American countries, 47 are from 17 European nations, 10 people are from 3 Asian countries, and 3, from two African nations.

In the specific case of Yucatán, 30 are from Guatemala; 27 are from Honduras; 18 are from Cuba; 11; are from Venezuela, and 10 more came from Colombia.

Also, eight are from the United States; six are from El Salvador; three are from Argentina, with two cases being Belize and France, respectively, and the rest are from Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

According to Segob, there were 39,318 “Events of foreigners returned by the Mexican immigration authority” in the country, of which 241 correspond to the Yucatan Peninsula, corresponding to 18 countries.

Only in Yucatán, of the total, 20 were from Guatemala; 19 from Honduras; six from Colombia; four from the United States; three from Cuba; with two cases in Argentina and El Salvador, while the remainder is from Venezuela.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments