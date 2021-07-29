More than 5,000 Covid-19 deaths registered in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 29, 2021).- In the State of Yucatan, the barrier of five thousand deaths from Covid-19 has been exceeded, revealed the State Health Secretariat (SSY) by establishing that in the 10 municipalities with the highest incidence of mortality is concentrated 75 percent of the total.

So far, only the municipalities of Quintana Roo and Tahdziú have not registered any deaths from the coronavirus, almost 17 months after its presence in the state.

According to the daily technical statement of the SSY, this Wednesday, July 28th, 284 confirmed active cases of Covid-19 were registered, distributed in 42 municipalities, as well as 19 deaths, of which six were from Mérida, two from Valladolid and Ticul, respectively, the rest took place in Acanceh, Homún, Hunucmá, Ixil, Kanasín, Motul, Tekax and Tizimín.

504 days after the detection of the first case of Covid-19 in Yucatan, there are already 54,298 people infected with the lethal biological agent, with an age range between one month and 107 years old.

In Mexico, the first infected with Covid-19 appeared on February 27, 2020, and 16 days later, on March 12, the first case was registered in Yucatán.

The state officially registers 5,015 deaths, distributed over 491 days, whose daily mortality record of 34 deaths was established on July 22, 2020.

The fatality rate of the State is 9.24 percent, with respect to the total number of registered cases, and whose mortality rate is 216.1 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

Of the total of the victims of the pandemic registered in our state, 959 lacked a history of illnesses, 19.12 percent, while 4,056 had at least one comorbidity (80.88%).

At least in Yucatán, the two main elements that complicate the health status of a patient with Covid-19 are diabetes and hypertension, followed by obesity and chronic kidney failure, among other chronic-degenerative pathologies.

Likewise, regarding the gender of the deceased in the State, the SSY reported that 3,101 are men, 61.8 percent, and 1,914 women, 38.2 percent. The age range goes from one month to 101 years.

According to the SSY, of the 5.015 deaths from the new coronavirus, 2,806 were registered in Mérida, that is 56 percent; 185 were registered in Valladolid, 3.7 percent; 129 were registered in Kanasín, 2.57 percent;118 were registered in Umán, 2.35 percent, and 109 were registered in Ticul, 2.17 percent.

Likewise, Progreso follows, with 104 deceased, 2.07 percent; Tizimín, with 94, 1.87 percent; Motul, with 92, 1.83 percent; Hunucmá, with 64, 1.28 percent, and Izamal, with 61, 1.22 percent.

Similarly, in the eleventh place is Tekax, with 60 deaths, 1.2 percent of the total registered in the State, Acanceh, with 52 deaths, 1.04 percent.

In these 12 municipalities there is 77.2 percent of the accumulated number of confirmed deaths to date, that is, three out of every four cases.

Similarly, of the total number of people in Yucatan who have lost their lives to the pandemic, four were foreigners, the first two were passengers on the Marella Explorer II cruise ship, originally from Great Britain and Greece, an Italian resident in Mérida, and a man originally from Canada.

Also, so far, July is the second month with the highest incidence of contagion, with 7,966 cases, and today it would occupy the first place, since last June there were 7,889 infected, so the difference is 123.

The maximum figure occurred last Friday, July 2, with 315 cases, the minimum was last Monday 19, with 202 infected and with a daily average of 248.3 infected.

Likewise, last Tuesday, July 13th 20 deceased were reported in Yucatan.

