More than 270 illegal spurs will be removed from Yucatan beaches

YUCATÀN, (July 16, 2021).- The Secretariat for Sustainable Development (SDS) reported that in coordination with the different orders of government they will remove more than 270 illegal spurs in more than 40 kilometers of the coast that erode the beaches of Yucatan and control to the owners of summer properties as part of the “Conservation and Integral Management of Coastal Zones” program.

When breaking down the progress to mitigate this phenomenon that affects this area of ​​the coast, the agency indicated that with the support of specialists from the National Coastal Resilience Laboratory of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), overflights and technical visits were carried out in various points along the coastline, with a preliminary identification of 272 illegal spurs in an area that ranges from Dzilam de Bravo to Sisal.

In some cases, spurs have caused a significant decrease in beach width; 35 serious cases were detected in an area between Telchac Puerto and Progreso.

Photo: (La Jornada Maya)

He added that within this conservation program, sand transfer work is also carried out, also known as “bypass”, such as those carried out in August 2019 in the areas of the shelter ports of Chuburná and Telchac, with which it is sought to recover the beaches, as well as to stop and reverse the erosion of these areas.

This process consists of the placement of infrastructure for the transfer of sand that encourages its natural passage, in order to recover the beach space. At the same time, these works will also allow fishermen to have a safe place for the protection of boats, in the aforementioned ports, by removing the sand from the navigation channel.

The actions of the removal of spurs are carried out in a coordinated manner in little more than 40 kilometers of beach with the support of the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA); the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) and the municipal authorities, which will generate environmental benefits and sources of employment in the recovery of beaches in 13 ports on the Yucatan coast.

Photo: (La Jornada Maya)

In each of these works, habitat conservation protocols are applied, which include the aerial and terrestrial registration of the points to intervene to identify the possibility of the existence of turtle nests in the areas of high affectation and ensure their operation, as well as route logistics and intervention favoring the conservation of natural resources in the area.

The Secretariat for Sustainable Development made an invitation to the owners of properties located in front of the sea that have spurs not to take actions without first approaching the agency, in order to identify and organize the good practices that should be followed in the works and activities that are intended to be carried out in coastal dune systems and avoid environmental damage that is difficult and expensive to repair.

Source: La Jornada Maya

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments