More than 200 people were evicted from a clandestine “Rodeo” event in Valladolid

Valladolid, Yucatán, (July 27, 2021) .- A clandestine “Lazo” tournament (a type of rodeo) was shut down by municipal and state authorities this Saturday at the Yalcón community, located at the exit of the municipality of Valladolid.

Elements of Civil Protection, health authorities, and municipal police shut down a massive event in which around 200 people were present. It is said that some of the attendees fled towards the bush to avoid being arrested

Residents of that town reported that pickup trucks, taxis, and cars began to arrive from Saturday afternoon, from which dozens of people loaded with alcoholic beverages got out and headed to a Quinta located in that community.

The ranch is located at kilometer 5 of the peripheral Valladolid. (Photo: social networks)

In a few hours, the place was filled with people with loud music and alcoholic beverages all over the place, most of them not wearing face masks or keeping a healthy distance.

The well-known ranch, which once functioned as a restaurant, is located at kilometer 5 of the Valladolid Perifierico and apparently was rented for this event, although neighbors say it is not the first to be held.

Complaints lead to closure

After several complaints from residents of the community, the Municipal Police of Valladolid began a discreet operation to confirm that health protocols such as healthy distance and use of face masks were not being followed, as well as the sale of alcohol without the necessary permits.

Closing stamps were placed at the entrance of the place after it was evicted.

So far, the arrest of someone has not been reported, but the owner of the property could receive a large fine for allowing this event in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

