Moderna’s COVID vaccine will soon be authorized in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will soon authorize Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Saturday.
“Good news: soon, very soon, the Moderna vaccine with a technological profile similar to that of Pfizer will be approved in Mexico,” Ebrard said on a Twitter post.
Based on evidence from clinical trials, in people aged 18 years and older, the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective.
Moderna vaccine is a different type of vaccine. They don’t use the live virus to trigger an immune response. Instead, they teach your cells how to make a protein that will trigger an immune response. Once triggered, your body makes antibodies.
So far, the most common physical reactions to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, nausea, sore throat, diarrhea, and vomiting. There have been some reports of rare but more serious side effects from the vaccines.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Richard Chang)
Source: Reuters
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
US judge rules DACA illegal and suspends new “Dreamers” applications
The Ministry of Foreign Relations will.
-
Mexico seeks to renew ties with North Korea, also backs Cuban government
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard expressed his.
-
Hurricane Felicia is now a category 4 and revolves 900 miles west of Baja California
Hurricane Felicia strengthened into a category 4 hurricane on.
-
🌟 We use emojis every day, so why not celebrate them? Welcome to 📅 World Emoji Day!
🙌 Join in the celebration on.
-
Estimated arrival of 10,000 tourists a day during the summer in Cozumel
Cozumel, Quintana Roo, (July 17, 2021).-.
-
Kidney stones? Expel them using the Yucatecan Chintok natural remedy
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 17, 2021) .-.
-
The beaches of Sisal, suitable for the ‘Blue Flag’ certificate
Sisal, Yucatán, (July 17, 2021).- “The.
-
70 house-keeping employees have denounced Hotel Xcaret for unjustified dismissal
Quintana Roo, (July 17, 2021) .-.
-
Bats can infect Yucatán cattle with a lethal zoonotic disease
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 17, 2021).- The.
-
Occupancy in public hospital beds on the rise in Yucatan: SSY
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 17, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment