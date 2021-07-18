Moderna’s COVID vaccine will soon be authorized in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will soon authorize Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Saturday.

“Good news: soon, very soon, the Moderna vaccine with a technological profile similar to that of Pfizer will be approved in Mexico,” Ebrard said on a Twitter post.

Based on evidence from clinical trials, in people aged 18 years and older, the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective.

Moderna vaccine is a different type of vaccine. They don’t use the live virus to trigger an immune response. Instead, they teach your cells how to make a protein that will trigger an immune response. Once triggered, your body makes antibodies.

So far, the most common physical reactions to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, nausea, sore throat, diarrhea, and vomiting. There have been some reports of rare but more serious side effects from the vaccines.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Richard Chang)

Source: Reuters

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments