Modern pirates raid oil platform in the Campeche Sonda, no injuries reported

Campeche, Camp., (July 21, 2021).- On Monday, July 19th, around 10 PM, after activating their firearms to intimidate the crew, modern pirates boarded the self-elevating platform-type Jack Up- Sandunga property of the Goimar company in the Campeche Sonda. They took tools, protective equipment, supplies, and belongings of the workers; then flee in two outboard motorboats.

According to the information gathered by the crew, around 9:40 p.m. on Monday, firearm detonations were heard inside the Sandunga Eco 1 platform of the Cantarell complex, where they carried out works under contract 421002817.

After the shots, the alert was issued to the crew, who immediately took refuge in the security room, from where the naval authorities were notified, initiating the corresponding protocol for this type of event.

“Through the radio we were informed of nearby facilities, that a total of eight pirates entered the Sandunga platform facilities, aboard two outboard motorboats, carrying firearms, which detonated repeatedly.

Once the criminals were on board the platform, they began looting it, taking tools, personal protective equipment, and some of the crew’s belongings, to later flee, after spending more than 30 looting the oil platform.

Despite the detonations of the firearms, no injured workers or significant damage to the platform structure were reported.

It is absolutely unacceptable that despite the warnings given to the naval authorities in a timely manner, these criminals show up in the middle of the night, threaten the crew with firearms, loot the place and flee the scene in total impunity.

Source: La jornada maya

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







