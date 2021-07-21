Modern pirates raid oil platform in the Campeche Sonda, no injuries reported

Campeche, Camp., (July 21, 2021).- On Monday, July 19th, around 10 PM, after activating their firearms to intimidate the crew, modern pirates boarded the self-elevating platform-type Jack Up- Sandunga property of the Goimar company in the Campeche Sonda. They took tools, protective equipment, supplies, and belongings of the workers; then flee in two outboard motorboats.
According to the information gathered by the crew, around 9:40 p.m. on Monday, firearm detonations were heard inside the Sandunga Eco 1 platform of the Cantarell complex, where they carried out works under contract 421002817.
After the shots, the alert was issued to the crew, who immediately took refuge in the security room, from where the naval authorities were notified, initiating the corresponding protocol for this type of event.
“Through the radio we were informed of nearby facilities, that a total of eight pirates entered the Sandunga platform facilities, aboard two outboard motorboats, carrying firearms, which detonated repeatedly.
Once the criminals were on board the platform, they began looting it, taking tools, personal protective equipment, and some of the crew’s belongings, to later flee, after spending more than 30 looting the oil platform.
Despite the detonations of the firearms, no injured workers or significant damage to the platform structure were reported.
It is absolutely unacceptable that despite the warnings given to the naval authorities in a timely manner, these criminals show up in the middle of the night, threaten the crew with firearms, loot the place and flee the scene in total impunity.
Source: La jornada maya
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Learn how to prepare ‘Kaaxil sikil’, a healthy 100% Yucatecan dish (video recipe)
This is one of the 5.
-
Pandemic has not stopped Yucatan exports
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 21, 2021).- Yucatán.
-
Mexico softball team loses first game in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
The Mexican women’s softball team debuts.
-
Annually, Yucatán averages 22 thousand hectares of deforestation
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 21, 2021) .-.
-
US extends Mexico, Canada border restrictions through August 21
The United States has extended border.
-
Yucatecan gastronomy fused with international cuisine, attracts tourism
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 21, 2021).- Yucatecan cuisine.
-
Sex crimes against minors will be inalienable in Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 21, 2021).- Local.
-
The tension between China and the US grows
From China’s perspective, the blows from.
-
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine produced fewer antibodies against Delta compared with other shots, experts say
A lab experiment showed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine produced.
-
Restaurants in Quintana Roo extend their service hours
Businessmen in the industry are also.
Leave a Comment