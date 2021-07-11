Mexico Total Solar Eclipse (April 8, 2024)

This extraordinary event will take place on April 8, 2024

Northern Mexico, with its dramatic landscapes and vast skies, is an extraordinary – and wonderfully accessible – destination for eclipse viewing and stargazing.

Join one of the tours to discover the coastal highlights of Mexico’s Sea of Cortez. Then travel by train into the Sierra Madre Range to the famed Copper Canyon – actually, six interconnected valleys whose steep walls have the greenish hue of oxidized copper.

Then, deep within this unspoiled wilderness, watch the Moon’s shadow unfurl across the rugged landscape to envelop you in the haunting darkness of totality for the total solar eclipse of April 8, 2024.

It’s definitely time to reunite with friends or family on a long-overdue vacation. And we can’t imagine a better way to see the real Mexico than on this one-of-a-kind eclipse tour!

Source: Astronomy Magazine

