  • Headlines

    • Mexico softball team loses first game in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

    By on July 21, 2021

    The Mexican women’s softball team debuts at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with a four to zero defeat against the Canadian team on the first day of activities of the Olympics.

    The representatives of the tricolor stumbled against the Canadian pitcher Sara Groenewegen who had a great performance.

    Mexico will face the home team on Thursday, a team that debuted with a victory against Australia, eight to one.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom

    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment