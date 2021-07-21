Mexico softball team loses first game in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The Mexican women’s softball team debuts at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with a four to zero defeat against the Canadian team on the first day of activities of the Olympics.
The representatives of the tricolor stumbled against the Canadian pitcher Sara Groenewegen who had a great performance.
Mexico will face the home team on Thursday, a team that debuted with a victory against Australia, eight to one.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
