Mexico seeks to renew ties with North Korea, also backs Cuban government

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard expressed his country’s desire to reopen relations with North Korea on Saturday after his government also this week voiced support for the Cuban government amid large-scale protests in the Caribbean island nation.
Mexico’s support for Cuba’s government, as well as its desire to reopen ties with North Korea, put the key U.S. trading partner at odds with leaders in Washington, D.C. The U.S. has for decades had tense relations with Cuba due to Washington’s opposition to the communist government there, while also technically remaining at war with North Korea despite the conflict’s unofficial end in 1953.
“We have a position of hands-off around the world, we respect all governments, and we want to reopen the relationship with North Korea as well, like any other country,” Ebrard told reporters on the sidelines of a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York this weekend, Bloomberg reported.
Earlier this week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador blamed the U.S. embargo of Cuba for the nation’s economic woes, which have stirred large-scale protests against the island nation’s communist government. “They are going through a difficult situation that I basically attribute to the blockade,” Lopez Obrador said.
Ebrard expressed a desire to do “what can be done on behalf of the entire community” in Cuba amid the protests.
Source: La Jornada
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
US judge rules DACA illegal and suspends new “Dreamers” applications
The Ministry of Foreign Relations will.
-
Moderna’s COVID vaccine will soon be authorized in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will.
-
Hurricane Felicia is now a category 4 and revolves 900 miles west of Baja California
Hurricane Felicia strengthened into a category 4 hurricane on.
-
🌟 We use emojis every day, so why not celebrate them? Welcome to 📅 World Emoji Day!
🙌 Join in the celebration on.
-
Estimated arrival of 10,000 tourists a day during the summer in Cozumel
Cozumel, Quintana Roo, (July 17, 2021).-.
-
The beaches of Sisal, suitable for the ‘Blue Flag’ certificate
Sisal, Yucatán, (July 17, 2021).- “The.
-
70 house-keeping employees have denounced Hotel Xcaret for unjustified dismissal
Quintana Roo, (July 17, 2021) .-.
-
Bats can infect Yucatán cattle with a lethal zoonotic disease
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 17, 2021).- The.
-
Occupancy in public hospital beds on the rise in Yucatan: SSY
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 17, 2021).- The.
-
State Police seize drugs during a search operation in the north of Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 17, 2021).- Last.
Leave a Comment