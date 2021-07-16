Mexico registers 12,821 new infections in 24 hours

Death toll adds up to 235,740, while confirmed cases reached 2,629,648
In the last 24 hours, 12,821 new infections of the disease were registered nationwide. The highest number since February 6, when 13,209 cases were reported.
Meanwhile, the estimated active cases, that is, that presented symptoms in the last 14 days, reached 75,870, which represents a 27 percent increase in the epidemic curve.
On Tuesday, July the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, acknowledged that, for four weeks, there has been a third wave of COVID-19 in the national territory.
The main comorbidities in the country are diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and smoking.
Worldwide a total of 188 million 727 thousand 725 cases have been registered, as well as 4 million 62 thousand 496 deaths due to the pathogen.
Source: El Financiero
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Learn how the Gamma variant of Covid that predominates in Yucatan can affect you
The Gamma variant is twice as.
-
In Yucatán, 80% of those who died from Covid in the first 2 weeks of July were not vaccinated
With vaccination the fatality rate has.
-
Bus crushes cyclist’s skull in Playa del Carmen
Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, (July.
-
Quintana Roo contradicts AMLO: Students will go back to classes until the traffic light is green
QUINTANA ROO, (July 16, 2021).- The governor.
-
20-year-old worker dies after falling from a 15-meter-high roof
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (July 16, 2021).- A young worker only 20.
-
Gang of truck thieves captured in Yucatan
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (July 16, 2021).- In Yucatán, five.
-
Cruises ships will explore 4 new routes in Mexico
National destinations such as Los Cabos,.
-
The Economist compares AMLO’s rhetoric with the circumlocution of comic actor Cantinflas
The Economist is an international weekly.
-
US President Joe Biden says Cuba is a ‘failed state’
(CNN) President Joe Biden said on.
-
Revolut becomes the most valuable fintech in the UK
Revolut leaps to the front of.
Leave a Comment