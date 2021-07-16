Mexico registers 12,821 new infections in 24 hours

Death toll adds up to 235,740, while confirmed cases reached 2,629,648

In the last 24 hours, 12,821 new infections of the disease were registered nationwide. The highest number since February 6, when 13,209 cases were reported.

Meanwhile, the estimated active cases, that is, that presented symptoms in the last 14 days, reached 75,870, which represents a 27 percent increase in the epidemic curve.

On Tuesday, July the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, acknowledged that, for four weeks, there has been a third wave of COVID-19 in the national territory.

The main comorbidities in the country are diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and smoking.

Worldwide a total of 188 million 727 thousand 725 cases have been registered, as well as 4 million 62 thousand 496 deaths due to the pathogen.

Source: El Financiero

