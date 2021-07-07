  • Headlines,
  • International,
  • News

    • Mexico proposes gradual border reopening

    By on July 7, 2021
    Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard participated in the virtual event on Technological Development of CELAC Vaccines against COVID-19. Photo: (Heraldo de México)

    Mexico proposes reopening border with U.S. city by city depending on vaccination rates

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Mexican government has proposed to the United States a staggered reopening of the shared U.S.-Mexico land border city by city depending on vaccination rates, Mexico’s foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

    U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21, the U.S. Homeland Security Department said last month, extending restrictions that were put in place last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Raul Cortes Fernandez for Reuters)

    Source: Reuters

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment