  • Headlines,
  • National,
  • News

    • Mexico produces first test batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

    By on July 5, 2021

    MOSCOW (Reuters) – Mexico has produced a first test batch of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at a local plant, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the shot abroad and signs manufacturing deals, said on Monday.

    (Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by David Evans)

    Source: Reuters

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment