Mexico produces first test batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Mexico has produced a first test batch of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at a local plant, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the shot abroad and signs manufacturing deals, said on Monday.
(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by David Evans)
Source: Reuters
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
