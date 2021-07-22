Mexico in talks to produce Italy’s GRAd-COV2 COVID-19 vaccine

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican authorities said on Wednesday they are in talks with Italian health authorities and Italian biotech firm ReiThera about the possibility of producing the GRAd-COV2 COVID-19 vaccine in Mexico.
Deputy Foreign Minister Martha Delgado traveled to Italy to speak with Francesco Vaia, director of the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute of Infectious Diseases, and ReiThera executives to discuss the option of producing the vaccine in Mexico, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said.
The ministry reiterated Mexico’s plan to participate in GRAd-COV2’s Phase III trials, which will require 6,000 volunteers in the country, but did not specify a timeline.
Italy’s hopes of producing its own COVID-19 vaccine were given a boost earlier this month when ReiThera said its vaccine candidate showed a strong immune response and no major side effects in intermediate Phase II clinical trials.
(Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Leslie Adler for REUTERS)
Source: REUTERS
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Renán Barrera is re-installed as Mayor of Mérida today, Thursday, July 22
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 22, 2021).- This.
-
Don Chepe, the oldest man in Yucatan and all of Mexico, dies at 112
YUCATAN, (July 22, 2021) .- After.
-
Yucatecan distributors will be able to export octopus during the approaching capture season
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 22, 2021).- After.
-
‘Lady Papaya’ woman caught stealing papayas in a house in Mérida’s Chenkú neighborhood (Video)
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 22, 2021) .-.
-
Restaurants will extend working hours until 11 at night in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 22, 2021).- As.
-
USA Farm Bureau Federation President Hosts Mexico Leaders for Wide-Ranging Discussion
American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy.
-
The US perceives greater uncertainty for its investors in Mexico under AMLO
REPORT OF THE US STATE DEPARTMENT.
-
Mexico Olympic soccer team starts with the right foot
Mexico stamped itself as a favorite for.
-
Dying COVID-19 patients are begging for vaccines
A doctor in Alabama pleaded for.
-
US President Joe Biden goes too far in assurance on vaccines
(AP) President Joe Biden offered an.
Leave a Comment