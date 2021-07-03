Mexico donates 65,000 vaccines against COVID-19 to Jamaica

Our country is committed to donating vaccine doses also to Haiti and Trinidad and Tobago.
MÉXICO, (July 03, 2021).- The government of Mexico donated 65,000 vaccines against COVID-19 from the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to Jamaica.
“Mexico sends doses of vaccines to the Caribbean countries, starting with Jamaica. The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States present, united we are better. Our country always in solidarity!”, Reported the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard through his Twitter account.
This is the seventh donation of vaccines made by Mexico, since more than 800 thousand doses were sent in June to Belize, Bolivia, Paraguay, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras. In addition, the government of México will send the second dose of this drug to these nine countries.
The Mexican Ministry of Health has a contract for 77.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by 2021.
The executive director of the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (AMEXCID), Laura Elena Carrillo Cubillas, will deliver the vaccines to Jamaica on behalf of Mexico.
“Today the executive director of @AMEXCID, @LauraElenaCC, is traveling to Jamaica to deliver a donation of 65,000 vaccines against # COVID19,” the Foreign Ministry reported on its social media accounts.
On the morning of Friday, July 2nd, a Mexican Air Force plane took off from Mexico City International Airport (AICM ) to take the doses to the Caribbean country.
Source: Heraldo de México
