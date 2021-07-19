Mexico announces Latin America’s largest photovoltaic project

The Mexican authorities are overseeing the development of a $2 billion PV project as part of a modernization plan involving the country’s state-owned utility, CFE.
The Mexican government plans to develop what it claims will be Latin America’s largest PV plant. The array will be built in Puerto Penasco, in the state of Sonora – one of the world’s best regions for solar power generation.
The project was initially announced by the CEO of the country’s power utility, CFE, Manuel Bartlett Díaz, and Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador. They have claimed that the solar facility will be Latin America’s largest solar park and the eighth biggest in the world. Currently, Mexico’s largest operational PV project is the 750 MW Villanueva plant, built by Italian utility Enel in 2016.
Last week, the governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo, said the project would require an investment of approximately $2 billion, with construction to proceed in several phases. He did not provide any details on project financing, but a private-public partnership is likely, given that the Obrador government has always opposed the idea of giving sole permission to build power assets to private investors.
The plant is expected to occupy a surface area of around 2,000 hectares. Construction will also entail the deployment of a new connection line. The project is part of an overall plan by CFE to modernize its power assets and distribution system.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE BY JORGE ZARCO ON PV MAGAZINE
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
