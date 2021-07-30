Mexico and Central America on alert for African swine fever outbreak

The International Organization for Agricultural Health warned of an outbreak of African swine fever in two provinces of the Dominican Republic, which will cause deep losses in the pork meat industry.

MEXICO, (July 30, 2021).- The International Organization for Agricultural Health (Oirsa) alerted Mexico and Central America on Thursday, July 29th about an outbreak of African swine fever ( ASF) detected on Wednesday, July 28th in the Dominican Republic.

The El Salvador-based body urged the governments of the region to “intensify the inspection of products and by-products in ports, airports, and borders, to prevent African swine fever to spread across the continent.”

The Oirsa pointed out that this outbreak was detected on July 28, 2021, in a small population of backyard pigs in two provinces of the Dominican Republic, and will cause “innumerable economic losses in the pig industry in that country.”

Measures to protect the pig industry

Actions are already being taken to contain the danger. Photo: (La Verdad)

The organization assured that measures are already being taken to stop the possible spread of the outbreak, such as prohibiting the mobilization of live or dead pigs from those provinces and putting both in quarantine.

In addition, Oirsa “will support the containment, control, and eradication of the outbreak ” and “periodic epidemiological surveys will be carried out in the affected provinces, total military control at all strategic points in both provinces, among other measures.”

The executive director of Oirsa, Efraín Medina, indicated that it is necessary to ensure the elimination of any type of animal remains in airplanes or ships coming from risk areas.

Alert for swine fever in Mexico

Mexico has already done its thing before the health alert. Photo: (La Verdad)

Also on Thursday, July 29th, the Ministry of Agriculture of Mexico said that they are strengthening defense measures and epidemiological surveillance in order to protect national pig farmers.

The agency said that the National Service for Agrifood Health, Safety, and Quality (Senasica) ordered the reinforcement of zoosanitary inspection in all ports, airports, and borders of entry to the country, despite the fact that shipments of pork products and by-products from the Dominican Republic will not be allowed into Mexico.

Meanwhile, the Oirsa explained that African swine fever “is a serious viral disease that affects domestic and wild pigs”, it is “highly contagious, responsible for large economic and productive losses.”

Source: La Verdad

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments