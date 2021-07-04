Mexican nanosatellite put into orbit

FLORIDA, US, (July 03, 2021).- The “PAINANI-2” nanosatellite, owned by México’s Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA) and designed and built by scientists from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) and the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). The device was launched into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 Space X rocket.
The dimensions of the nanosatellite correspond to those of a CubeSat, that is, 10x10x30 centimeters, informed Jorge Gómez Villarreal, director of the Center for Aerospace Development of the Polytechnic: its life span will be between 2.5 and three years.
It will be located in an orbit with an altitude of approximately 500 kilometers and has a payload consisting of a camera that will allow it to capture infrared images that provide precise temperature measurements.
It has subsystems of stability and control that allow regulating the positioning of the satellite within its orbit; communications to establish the Earth-satellite links and vice versa; a power subsystem that allows transporting solar energy in electricity, which was complemented with a group of batteries that will allow its operation in periods of eclipse
The general director of the IPN, Arturo Reyes Sandoval, pointed out that the institution trains new generations of scientists and technologists, who in the future, with their ideas and innovations, will help transform Mexico and the lives of those who need it most.
Experts from the University Space Program Center (PEU) and the Engineering Institute of UNAM participated, through doctors Esaú Vicente Vivas (deceased) and Juan Ramón Rodríguez Rodríguez, in coordination with the Mexican Space Agency (AEM).
Source: Excelsior
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Happy 4th of July!
U.S. citizens in Mexico and around.
-
Mexico donates 65,000 vaccines against COVID-19 to Jamaica
Our country is committed to donating.
-
Activities for the anniversary of the Port of Progreso are rescheduled
Progreso, Yucatán, (July 03, 2021).- “The.
-
“Sand Sculptures” inaugurated on the traditional boardwalk of Progreso
Progreso, Yucatán, (July 03, 2021).- Mayor.
-
Dorothy Ngutter, new U.S. Consul in Yucatán
Merida Yucatan (July 03, 2021).- With.
-
Pemex submarine duct fire is now under control near Campeche’s Ku-C oil platform
CAMPECHE, (JULY 03, 2021).- After the.
-
SEDATU and the Mérida City Council carry out joint works in the state capital
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 03, 2021).- During.
-
In the last 24 hours, Yucatan registered 315 new infections and 14 Covid-19 deaths
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 03, 2021).- This.
-
Covid-19 Delta strain is detected in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 03, 2021).- After.
-
Transgender politicians making progress in Mexico
Salma Luévano was arrested for publicly.
Leave a Comment