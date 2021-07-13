Mexican film “La Civil” receives an 8-minute ovation at the Cannes Film Festival

La civil, a film directed by Romanian Teodora Mihai, received eight-minute applause at the Cannes Film Festival after its presentation at the Sala Debussy.
The film starring Arcelia Ramírez delves into the story of Cielo, a housewife whose life changes radically after the kidnapping of her daughter.
La Civil is competing for two awards at the Cannes Film Festival, the first in the category “A certain look”, which focuses on bringing together the youngest and most auteur cinema; and the second, in the “Cámara de Oro”, a selection dedicated to directors who present their debut feature.
In an interview for SinEmbargo, Arcelia Ramírez, the main character of the film, talked about the film in which she plays the character of Cielo.
“I’m very happy. We are very happy. It is a film that speaks of a deep wound that we have in this country, and in many countries I suppose, I think it is very important that it has this projection. It was a very solid project from the beginning,” actress Arcelia Ramírez said.
The film, which is a co-production between Belgium and Romania, takes some hard issues from the reality of the country such as the violence caused by drug trafficking and the lack of support from the authorities with victims of disappearance to tell the story of a woman who he is looking for his daughter.
La Civil (the civilian) was filmed in the state of Durango between the months of November and December, just when the traffic lights for the pandemic remained in Red due to the rise in infections. The production had to take extreme measures to carry out the recording and the filming ended without any contagion.
Source: Sin Embargo
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
